Crystal Palace Boss Vieira Confirms Eze For Burnley Clash

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has confirmed that Eberechi Eze is in the squad for their trip to Burnley this weekend.

Eze is back after sustaining a achilles injury towards the end of last season.

“Obviously he’s a talented player but he’s still a long way to go from his best,” Vieira said.

“We have to remind ourselves that he will need time to return to what he was because of the injury. But he will get there. He is building up his confidence week after week.

“He is improving but we have to give him time.”



Vieira continued: “Burnley is not an easy place to go. At the moment we are in a good period, we’re creating chances and scored a couple of goals. We have to keep challenging ourselves.

“We want to keep [our momentum] it. It’s a really long season and the biggest challenge for us to keep challenging ourselves and to keep improving

“The…