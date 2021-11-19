Isco Real Madrid Star Linked To Arsenal Move

Premier League outfit Arsenal have reportedly entered talks to sign Real Madrid Spanish star Isco.

Isco has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu for many seasons without a transfer materialising.

The 29-year-old has been unable to nail down a starting role under manager Carlo Ancelotti or his predecessor, Zinedine Zidane, and exit speculation may finally be gathering momentum.

And according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal have entered talks with Isco’s representatives ahead of his contract’s expiry next summer.

The four-time Champions League winner has only started two games this season and he missed all of October’s games with a back injury.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta is prepared to let Nicolas Pepe leave Arsenal two-and-a-half years on from his £72million arrival at the Emirates, according to reports in France.

Pepe, 26, has only played…