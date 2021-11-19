‘Mbappe Will Be Perfect Signing For Liverpool’ –The Reds Legend, Rush

Wales and Liverpool legend, Ian

Rush, has urged Liverpool to go after Kylian Mbappe when he becomes a

free agent next summer, believing that the France international is one of very few players who could improve The Reds’ attacking power, and wants his former club to pursue the young star.

Rush also expressed his excitement about Wales potentially reaching

next year’s World Cup in Qatar, after an impressive display against

Belgium earlier this week.

“The Premier League is back this weekend after what was an eventful

international break during which a few things caught my eye. I couldn’t help notice Kylian Mbappe was on fire for France, scoring five goals in two games. He looks on a mission to make up for what was a disappointing Euros campaign for him personally,” Rush told Gambling.com in an interview.

“He’s also in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain with six goals and six

assists in 12 games in Ligue 1 this season. His form is all the more

remarkable given the fact he’s…