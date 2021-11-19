‘Nobody Expected Him To Be This Good’- Napoli Captain Koulibaly Talks Up Osimhen

Napoli captain Kalidou Koulibaly has heaped plaudits on his teammate Victor Osimhen, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen has been one of the top performers for the Blues this season after initially struggling to make impact at the club following his arrival from Ligue 1 outfit Lille last term.

The 22-year-old has scored nine goals in 14 appearances for Luciano Spalleti’s across all competitions.



“If I were to make a biopic about Victor Osimhen, I would tell about his first year which was very difficult. Nobody expected that he would get to the level of today, but he still has a lot to give and he will still show a lot of things both this season and in the future,” Koulibaly told DAZN.

“He is a very calm, humble boy and even makes you laugh. He plays a lot of jokes, especially on (Kostas) Manolas, then after the goals he dances with (Lorenzo) Insigne: he is a…