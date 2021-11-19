Remmy Uche Soccer Challenge Cup 2021 Enters Quarter-Finals

The first edition of Remmy Uche Soccer Challenge Cup in Anambra State has reached the quarter-finals stage following thrilling performances by grassroots football sides who paraded exciting talents in the group phase of the competition, Completesports.com reports.

The Remmy Uche Soccer Challenge Cup is being sponsored by an astute businessman – a Real Estate giant, Chief Remigius Uchenna Anyadike (Akuchukwu of Umudioka), the Chairman/CEO of Remmy Surveyor Estate. He is also involved in entertainment industry.

The Main Organising Committee of Remmy Uche Soccer Challenge Cup 2021 is made up of select veteran grassroots football administrators, namely; Austine Kelechi Nwankwo, (Chairman), Ezekute Daniel (Secretary), Ebuka Aghaobi (member), Chidi Okonbo (member)

and Chekwube Onunkwo (member).

The 16-team tournament started on the 30th October, 2021 with round robin format after the…