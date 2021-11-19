Super Eagles Ship Is Sinking Under Rohr -Green

A former board member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Christopher Green has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to save the Super Eagles ship from sinking under Gernot Rohr before it’s too late.

In an interview with ESPN, Green said that for the first time the majority of journalists, commentators and a cross section of Nigerians agreed that the Super Eagles have not improved over five years with Rohr in the saddle.

He also stated that Nigerians deserve better performance from the Super Eagles and warned that the signs are there if drastic change is not made.

“To most Nigerians, to continue to see the Eagles perform this way gives a lot of heartache.

“Our football is suffering. Rohr has done a lot of damage to our game because the Super Eagles is Nigeria’s flagship in world football.

“We need the best for our team at every time, no sentiments. For the first time we can see the majority of journalists, commentators and a cross section of Nigerians…