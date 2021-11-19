‘Why Teams Easily Lose Games At Anfield’ – Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given reasons why teams are easily blown away when they face Liverpool at Anfield.

Arteta will lead his inform Arsenal side to face the Reds in Saturday’s late fixture and will be hoping to secure a first win at the dreaded Anfield since 2012.

Jurgen Klopp’s side go into the fixture on the back of a 3-2 defeat to West Ham before the international break.

While the Gunners will be looking to make it 11 consecutive games without defeat.

And speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Arteta who was then asked about Arsenal’s poor Anfield record said:“It’s been a while (since Arsenal last won at Anfield), as you mentioned, so it’s time to do it again.

“I have experienced both, winning and losing and I know why you lose matches at Anfield and which is the mindset emotionally and the preparation that you need to go there convinced and make sure that you are at the races to compete in that stadium.”

A win for Arsenal( on 20…