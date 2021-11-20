Akpoguma Helps Hoffenheim Beat Leipzig At Home

Super Eagles defender Kevin Akpoguma posted a solid performance as Hoffenheim defeated RB Leipzig 2-0 in their Bundesliga clash at the Prezero Arena on Saturday.

Akpoguma featured for 90 minutes in the encounter.

The 26-year-old has made 10 league appearances for his club this this season with a goal to his name.

Diadie Samassekou put Hoffenheim ahead in the 12th minute, while Moanes Dabbur doubled the hosts’ lead 22 minutes from time.

Hoffenheim will face Greuther Furth in their next league game.

