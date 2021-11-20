Athletes Jostle For N5 Million Cash Prize

The Community Marathon Series will hold its 2nd edition in the Lekki Community on the 29th of January, 2022.

The marathon race event is open to male and female runners, who choose to run competitively for a share of the 5 million prize money or simply run for the fun of participating in a marathon race.

The Community Marathon Series (CMS) is a fitness-inspired wellness sporting project that is aimed at organizing series of marathon events within various Communities in Africa.

The maiden edition of Community Marathon Series held in Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin on October 2nd, 2021.

The road race recorded over 400 participants from different states of Nigeria including elite runners.

As a symbol of unity and sportsmanship, a community marathon torch was presented to the chairman of Iru-Victoria Island LCDA, Chairman of Eti-Osa Local Government and Lekki Residence Association as the host community of the Lekki 10k road…