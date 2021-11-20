Bale Abused By Real Madrid Fans On Return To Training Ground 

Wales star Gareth Bale was abused by a group of Real Madrid fans after he returned to the club’s training facilities on Friday following the international break.

Bale had to sit out the conclusive group game on Tuesday as Wales were held to a 1-1 home draw by Belgium as they clinched a World Cup qualification playoff spot.

Bale sustained yet another injury on international duty after winning his 100 th cap in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Belarus, against whom he played 45 minutes, leading to more frustrations for his club side.

The 32-year-old started all of Madrid’s opening three La Liga games this campaign before picking up an injury on international duty, meaning that he has not featured for Los Blancos since.

All three of his appearances since August have been for his national side and it is now almost three months since he was involved in a matchday squad for the Spanish giants.

The…