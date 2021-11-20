Barcelona Consider Sadiq As Replacement For Aguero

LaLiga giants Real Madrid are planning to replace Sergio Aguero with enterprising Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq, Completesports.com reports.

Aguero, who linked up with the Blaugurana last summer after severing ties with Premier League champions Manchester City Is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to cardiac issue.

Spanish online news hub Fichajes has now reported that Xavi Hernandez’s side are considerimg Sadiq as an option to boost their attack.

Sadiq has scored on a regular basis for Spanish Segunda Division side Almeria since making the switch from Serbian club Partizan Belgrade last summer.

The 24-year-old has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 15 outings across all competitions for Almeria this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

