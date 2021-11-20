Dennis Scores, Bags 5th Assist As Watford Thrash Man United

Emmanuel Dennis was in inspiring form for Watford as he scored and provided two assists, in the Hornets’ 4-1 home win against 10-man Manchester United at Vicarage Road on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Dennis now has four goals assists and five goals in 11 league appearances for the Hornets this season.

Also in action for Watford was Dennis’ Nigerian teammate William Troost-Ekong, who came on in the 64th minute.

United played most part of the second half with 10 players following the sending off of Harry Maguire.

Watford were awarded a penalty on six minutes after Scott McTominay fouled Josh King.

Ismaila Sarr took the kick which was saved by David De Gea but Femenía blasted in the rebound but the penalty was retaken due to encroachment.

Sarr retook the kick again but saw his effort saved by De Gea again.

But on 29 minutes Watford went 1-0 up after Dennis brought the ball down and cross to…