Ferdinand Reiterates Call For Man United To Sack Solskjaer

Legendary Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has doubled down on his call for the sack of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ferdinand, who spent more than a decade at Old Trafford, has been at odds with the likes of Gary Neville in his assessment of United’s season, which has seen Solskjaer’s position come under threat after a run of poor results.

The 43-year-old has suggested Erik ten Hag could be a good fit for the United job, while expressing his frustration at the team’s struggles as the prospect of a finish outside the top four becomes a genuine worry.

And now he has reiterated his Solskjaer stance, repeating his feeling that a change needs to be made.

“We’re all quick to talk about players, [saying] players should be out the window, should never wear the shirt again, so it’s got to be the same for the managers” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

Also Read: Ligue 1: Simon Out Of PSG vs Nantes Game With Injury

“I’m not saying I’m enjoying saying a manager…