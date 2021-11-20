Gernot Rohr, Going, Going,…Gone! –Segun Odegbami Writes

I am writing this on Thursday, November 18, 2021. By the time you are reading it on Saturday, the coach of Nigeria’s national football team may have become history.

From everything that I can gather from those with ears closer to the corridors of football power in Nigeria than I, it is almost a given that the German who has spent almost 6 years scouting for players in Europe in the guise of any meaningful and measurable coaching in Nigeria, will not be on the Nigerian bench when the Super Eagles take their place in Cameroon during AFCON in January 2022, or at the World Cup in Qatar, in November 2022.

Gernot Rohr’s one-sided relationship with Nigerian football may be coming to an end. Nigerians appear to have come to the elastic limit of their patience, waiting in vain through all of 6 years to be woken up from the man’s lethargic handling of their national team. Nigerians have been in an involuntary trance, expecting a state of being that never happened. Now, they know…