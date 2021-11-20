‘I Can Still Turn Things Around At Man United’- Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he can save his side’s sinking season after their shock 4-1 defeat at Watford.

Solskjaer had hoped that the resumption of the Premier League after the international break might mark a change in fortune. But the heat is now firmly back on the Norwegian after a disastrous defeat at Vicarage Road.

It was a fourth defeat in five league games for United who have shipped 15 goals in that period and are in seventh place with 17 points — 12 behind leaders Chelsea who they face at Stamford Bridge next week.

Asked if he was the man to take United forward, Solskjaer said: “I always have belief in myself but of course at the moment it is a difficult time for us.

“I can see, and I trust that all the players and staff give all that they have but the results are difficult. But I believe I can turn this around.”

United were lucky to only to be trailing to goals by Joshua King and Ismaila Sarr at halftime after a poor first half…