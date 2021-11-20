Laliga: Chukwueze Subbed On As Celta Vigo Deny Villarreal 3rd Straight Win After Draw 

Samuel Chukwueze was in action for Villarreal but could not inspire them to a win at Celta Vigo as both sides settled for a 1-1 draw, in Saturday’s Laliga fixture, Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze was introduced for Villarreal goal scorer Alberto Moreno in the 83rd minute.

It was Chukwueze’s sixth appearance for Unai Emery’s side in the current campaign.

The Yellow submarines opened scoring in the 27th minute before Brais Mendez equalised for Celta Vigo on 72 minutes.

Prior to Saturday’s game, Villarreal had won their last two games while Celta Vigo secured their third consecutive draw.

The draw means Villarreal are now in 12th position on 16 points and Celta Vigo are now 14th on 13 points.

By James Agberebi

