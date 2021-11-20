Messi Scores First Ligue 1 Goal As PSG Beat Simon’s Nantes

Lionel Messi netted his first Ligue 1 goal for Paris Saint-Germain as they sealed a 3-1 victory over Nantes on Saturday.

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon did not feature for Nantes due to the injury he sustained while on international duty for Nigeria.

Messi scored with a curled left-footed effort from outside the box three minutes from time, adding to Dennis Appiah’s own goal after Randal Kolo Muani had cancelled out Kylian Mbappe’s first-half opener.

Keylor Navas was sent off for PSG for charging into Nantes player outside his area. With Gianluigi Donnarumma out with a bout of gastro-enteritis, Sergio Rico stepped in and Neymar was sent back to the bench.

The Argentine has scored three goals in the Champions League since joining from Barcelona during the close season but the Argentine forward had not found the back of the net in his five previous appearances in Ligue 1.

The result left PSG with 37 points from 14 games ahead of a Champions League trip to Manchester City on…