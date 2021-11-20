‘Potential Great Game, Home Side Will Win’ –Rush

Ian Rush has predicted that his former club, Liverpool, will put Arsenal away comfortably today [Saturday] at Anfield but gives huge credit to Mikel Arteta for turning Arsenal’s season around.

Arsenal have overcome a lethargic start to the 2021/2022 season and are now competing for the top four. Going into today’s Premier League matchday-12, the Gunners are in the fifth position in the table on 20 points, just two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Ian Rush told Gambling.com in an exclusive interview that the recent international break was favourable to Liverpool, affording the floundering Jurgen Klopp’s side a respite to regroup well. Conversely, in Rush’s opinion, the break probably came at the wrong time when Mike Arteta’s Gunners were gathering momentum following a poor start to the campaign.

“Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield this Saturday [today ]and I think this has the potential to be a great game but with Liverpool being at home I’d

expect them to take…