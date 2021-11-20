Simon Out Of PSG vs Nantes Game With Injury  

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was not included in Nantes’ squad to face Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday’s league game, Completesports.com reports.

Simon was missing in the 20-man squad published on the club’s Twitter handle on Friday.

His omission does not come as a surprise after he suffered a thigh muscle strain, in the Eagles’ home tie against Cape Verde last Tuesday which ended 1-1.

He was stretched off in the 68th minute and was replaced by Shehu Abdullahi.

The 26-year-old has been impressive for Nantes this season after notching up six assists in 13 league games.

Nantes will hope to secure a positive result at PSG without their Nigerian import having failed to win in back-to-back fixtures.

On their part, PSG are unbeaten in their last six games and lead the standing on 34 points, 10 points ahead of second-placed Lens.

By James Agberebi

