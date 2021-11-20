‘Smith-Rowe Reminds Me Of Gascoigne, Can Fire Arsenal To Top ‘ -Petit

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has said that Emile Smith-Rowe can deliver a top-four finish for Arsenal to his season, and that the young attacking midfielder and winger reminds him of Paul Gascoigne with his style of play.

Petit praised boss Mikel Arteta, who he believes has been crucial to

the team’s recent change in fortunes, and said the Spaniard has what

it takes to manage at the very top.

Speaking exclusively to Bookmakers.co.uk, Petit gave his thoughts on Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the top four this season, and feels they have recovered well from their tough start to the season.

Petit feels that a rough set of early fixtures compounded Arsenal’s

woes, and that they can now put that behind them and kick on for the

rest of the season.

“It was a very bad start but when you have to play City and Chelsea

right at the beginning of the season when you still haven’t quite

found the right balance in the team, it’s not easy and it can hit your

confidence,” Petit told…