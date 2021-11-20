Sports Ministry Backs Oshodi, Ishaka, Others For ITTF Positions

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has thrown its weight behind the four Nigerians seeking different elective positions in the International Table Tennis Federation(ITTF).

The ITTF Congress is holding this weekend in Houston, Texas, United States of America with delegates from over two hundred and twenty(220) countries in attendance.

The Nigerians seeking the elective posts are;

Enitan Oshodi – Vice President.

Banji Oladapo – Board of Directors.

Tikon Ishaka – ITTF Committee.

CP Anderson Bankole – ITTF Commission.

The Ministry is wishing them the best of luck during the elections and is of the belief that their success will be of immense benefit to Table Tennis in Nigeria.

