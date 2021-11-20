Today’s Away Team Treble | 20.11.2021

OTP Bank Liga

vs

Paksi SE

Puskás

– Paksi SE are Winless in their last 5 league matches this season

– Puskás have won their last 5 league matches this season

1xBit

– Puskás are Unbeaten in their last 6 away league matches this season

– Puskás are Unbeaten in their last 6 league matches this season

N1Bet

– Puskás have won 73% of all league matches this season

– Puskás have won 83% of all away league matches this season

– Vicenza are Winless in their last 5 home league matches this season

– Vicenza are Winless in their last 5 league matches this season

– Vicenza have lost 80% of all home league matches this season

– Vicenza have lost 83% of all league matches this season

– Brescia have won 58% of all league matches this season

Fortuna Liga

vs

Zlaté Moravce

Spartak Trnava

– Zlaté Moravce have lost 57% of all league matches this season

– Spartak Trnava have won their last 5 away…



Source: Complete Sports

