Today’s Away Team Treble | 20.11.2021

Puskás, Brescia, and Spartak Trnava all to win

OTP Bank Liga vs Paksi SE Puskás

– Paksi SE are Winless in their last 5 league matches this season

– Puskás have won their last 5 league matches this season

– Puskás are Unbeaten in their last 6 away league matches this season

– Puskás are Unbeaten in their last 6 league matches this season

– Puskás have won 73% of all league matches this season

– Puskás have won 83% of all away league matches this season

Puskás – To Win

2.35