Today’s Home Team Treble | 20.11.2021

Bundesliga
vs
Borussia M’gladbach
Greuther Fürth
– Borussia M’gladbach are Unbeaten in their last 5 home league matches this season
– Greuther Fürth have lost their last 6 away league matches this season
– Greuther Fürth have lost their last 9 league matches this season
– Greuther Fürth are Winless in their last 11 league matches this season
– Greuther Fürth are Winless in their last 6 away league matches this season
– Greuther Fürth have lost 100% of all home league matches this season
– Greuther Fürth have lost 91% of all league matches this season
Borussia M’gladbach – To Win
1.33
Championship
vs
Fulham
Barnsley
– Fulham have won their last 6 league matches this season
– Fulham are Unbeaten in their last 6 league matches this season
– Fulham have won 71% of all league matches this season
– Barnsley are Winless in their last 8 away league matches this season
– Barnsley have lost 59% of all league…
Source: Complete Sports