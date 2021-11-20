Today’s Home Team Treble | 20.11.2021

Borussia M’gladbach, Fulham, and Sevilla all to win

Bundesliga vs Borussia M’gladbach Greuther Fürth

– Borussia M’gladbach are Unbeaten in their last 5 home league matches this season

– Greuther Fürth have lost their last 6 away league matches this season

– Greuther Fürth have lost their last 9 league matches this season

– Greuther Fürth are Winless in their last 11 league matches this season

– Greuther Fürth are Winless in their last 6 away league matches this season

– Greuther Fürth have lost 100% of all home league matches this season

– Greuther Fürth have lost 91% of all league matches this season

Borussia M’gladbach – To Win

1.33