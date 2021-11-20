Today’s Over 2.5 Goal Treble | 20.11.2021

Eliteserien
vs
Viking
Haugesund
– Over 2.5 goals in Viking’s last 7 home league matches this season
– Over 2.5 goals in 77% of Viking league matches this season
– Over 2.5 goals in 85% of Viking home league matches this season
– Haugesund matches average 3.2 goals in all league matches this season
– Haugesund matches average 3.2 goals in away league matches this season
– Over 2.5 goals in 4 of Haugesund’s last 5 away league matches
– Over 2.5 goals in 4 of Haugesund’s last 5 league matches
Over 2.5 Match Goals
1.49
Super League
vs
Sion
Zürich
– Over 2.5 goals in 4 of Sion’s last 5 league matches
– Sion matches average 2.7 goals in home league matches this season
– Sion matches average 3.3 goals in all league matches this season
– Over 2.5 goals in Zürich’s last 6 away league matches this season
– Over 2.5 goals in 85% of Zürich league matches this season
– Over 2.5 goals in 86% of…
