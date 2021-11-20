Today’s Win Acca | 21.11.2021

Feyenoord, Slavia Praha, Konyaspor, and PAOK all to win

Eredivisie vs Feyenoord PEC Zwolle

– Feyenoord are Unbeaten in their last 5 home league matches this season

– Feyenoord have won 73% of all league matches this season

– Feyenoord have won 80% of all home league matches this season

– PEC Zwolle have lost their last 6 away league matches this season

– PEC Zwolle are Winless in their last 6 away league matches this season

– PEC Zwolle have lost 100% of all home league matches this season

– PEC Zwolle have lost 82% of all league matches this season

Feyenoord – To Win

1.22