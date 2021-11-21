Arsenal Target First League Win Over Liverpool At Anfield In Nine Years

The standout fixture in the Premier League this weekend will take place on Saturday evening when Liverpool entertain Arsenal at the dreaded Anfield.

Just one place and two points separate the two sides in the table, with Liverpool sitting fourth and Arsenal fifth after 11 games of the campaign.

At the end of August, one would have been given long odds for Arsenal having the chance to leapfrog Liverpool in the table when the two sides met in gameweek 12.

At that stage, Arsenal were rock-bottom having lost all three of their games, conceding nine times without scoring, while Liverpool had taken seven points from a possible nine and conceded only once.

Fast forward to the present day and the Premier League picture has changed significantly; for Liverpool, that is largely down to a two-game winless streak before the international break, including their first defeat of the season last time out, going down 3-2 at West Ham.

Also Read: Kanu, Okocha More Skillful Than Many English…