Awoniyi Scores 8th League Goal In Union Berlin’s Derby Win 

Taiwo Awoniyi was on target as Union Berlin defeated Hertha Berlin 2-0 in the Berlin derby, in Saturday’s Bundesliga fixture, Completesports.com reports.

Awoniyi has now taken his tally in the German top flight to eight goals in 12 league games.

His last league goal came on October 24 in a 1-1 draw at Stuttgart.

It is a return to winning ways for Union Berlin who had failed to register a win in their last three games (two defeats, one draw).

The 24-year-old opened scoring in the eight minute after pouncing on a mistake by an Hertha Berlin player at the back before hitting a low strike past the keeper.

In the half hour mark Christopher Trimmel doubled Union Berlin’s lead with a low drive which sailed into the net.

Union now climb to fifth position on 20 points in the league standing.

By James Agberebi

