Beckham, Evra Praise Solskjaer After Man Utd Axe

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham has paid tribute to sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer was relieved of his duties on Sunday morning after three years in charge at Old Trafford following United’s dismal 4-1 defeat by Watford.

The club held an emergency board meeting after their reverse at Vicarage Road – their fifth Premier League loss since the end of September – where the decision was taken to sack the 48-year-old, with Michael Carrick taking temporary charge.

Beckham posted to social media: “The most gracious man in the room…”

While Patrice Evra wrote: “Thank you for making us believe in Manchester United again. People forget really quickly.”

