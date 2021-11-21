Cavani Linked With Barcelona Move

Manchester United Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani is a target for Barcelona as they look to replace the sidelined Sergio Aguero.
Barcelona, who have been beset by financial issues, are ready to offer United a transfer fee of around £4million to £5m for the veteran striker.
Aguero has been ruled out for most of the rest of this season after a heart problem was detected. There are fears the issue could even end his career.
New Barca boss Xavi must hunt for a striker in the January window and Old Trafford star Cavani has emerged as an option.
Also Read: Ex-Man United Midfield Star Set To Replace Solskjaer
Cavani – a free agent next summer – has been frustrated at Old Trafford since Cristiano Ronaldo ’s arrival, after having received prior assurances that the club were NOT looking to bring in a striker who would play through the middle.
That all changed when Ronaldo became available for his second coming – and Cavani, 34, has found his game time restricted.
At…
Source: Complete Sports