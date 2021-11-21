Dennis Named Man Of The Match In Watford’s Win Vs Man United

Emmanuel Dennis has been named man of the match in Watford’s 4-1 thumping of Manchester United at the Vicarage Road on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Dennis produced a superb performance scoring a goal and providing two assists in the game.

The Nigeria international’s cross was slotted in from close range by Josh King for the game’s opening goal a minute before the half hour mark.

Three minutes into added time the striker set up substitute Joao Pedro to make it 3-1 and just two minutes later he added the fourth from a tight angle.

The 24-year–old has now scored four goals and recorded five assists in 11 league appearances for the Hornets this season.

