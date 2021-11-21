Fletcher Ex-Man United Midfield Star Set To Replace Solskjaer 

Former Manchester United midfielder and current technical director Darren Fletcher looks set to take charge of the Red ’s next game after the reported sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer has led United to just one win in seven Premier League games, dropping them to seventh in the table, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

The latest low point came on Saturday, when United were humiliated by relegation-threatened Watford, who won 4-1 at Vicarage Road.





Darren Fletcher

Harry Maguire was also sent off, with United’s performance far below what is expected of a side who were tipped by many to challenge for the title ahead of the campaign.

With no sign of Solskjaer being able to stop the rot, United chiefs held an emergency meeting following the embarrassment at the Hornets.

According to the Manchester Evening News, it was decided at that meeting that Solskjaer would be sacked.

The Premier League side…