Iwobi Subbed On As Man City Overcome Everton To Close Gap On Chelsea 

Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton but could not help them end their winless run, as they lost 3-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Everton have now gone six straight games with a win, suffering four defeats and recording two draws.

Iwobi who started off on the bench, was brought on in the 17th minute for the injured Demarai Gray.

The win means City overtook Liverpool to second on 26 points and are just three points behind leaders Chelsea.

After frustrating their hosts for most part of the first half, Everton’s resolve was eventually broken as Raheem Sterling gave City the lead on 44 minutes.

The England forward was picked out with an exquisite pass from Joao Cancelo before slotting the ball home with a sumptuous half-volley.

In the 55th minute City doubled their lead through Rodri who hammered a rocket from 25 yards out after running onto the loose…