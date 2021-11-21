Moffi’s Goal Drought Continues As Lorient Lose Again; Kalu Subbed On In Bordeaux’s Draw 

Terem Moffi once again failed to get on the score sheet as Lorient lost 1-0 away to Angers, in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Moffi who made his 13th league appearance with two goals, has now gone eight consecutive games with scoring. He last scored in September.

He was on from the start before going off with five minutes remaining.

It was Lorient’s third straight loss and are now winless in their last seven games (four defeats and three draws).

The hero for Angers was Thomas Mangani whose 68th minute penalty earned his side the win.

Lorient now occupy 15th position on 15 points in the league table.

In another Ligue 1 fixture, Samuel Kalu was in action for Bordeaux who held Metz to a 3-3 away draw.

Kalu came on in the 82nd minute for his ninth appearance of the season.

Bordeaux have just one win in their last five games (three draws and one loss) and are in…