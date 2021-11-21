Ndidi Stars, Iheanacho Subbed On In Leicester City Loss To Chelsea

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was on from start to finish as Leicester City lost 3-0 to Chelsea in Saturday’s early Premier League kickoff game.

Ndidi, who was making his 9th appearance for the Foxes, could not prevent the Blues from bossing the midfield as they dominated play.

Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring in the 14th minute before N’golo Kante extended Chelsea’s tally to 2-0 with a sublime goal in the 28th minute.

Cristian Pulisic took the game beyond Leicester City’s reach when he netted the third goal in the 71st minute to the delight of Blues coach, Thomas Tuchel.

However, Kelechi Iheanacho, who came on as substitute for Ademola Lukmon in the 46th minute had little impact to change the complexion of the game.

The defeat means Leicester City sit 12th on 15 points while Chelsea maintain their grip on the top of the Premier League log.

