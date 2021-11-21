NFF Gets Monday Deadline To Submit Report

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Alhaji Ismail Abubakar has directed the NFF to submit the Technical Report of the Super Eagles’ last phase of the 2021 World Cup qualifiers to the Ministry.

“The report must be on the table of the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development on Monday, the 22nd of November, 2021,” the Permanent Secretary says Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar said in a statement.

The Super Eagles have qualified for the playoff phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Africa but the performance of the team has left a lot to be desired with many Nigerians calling for team gaffer, Gernot Rohr, to be shown the exit door.

Nigeria incredibly lost to Central Africa Republic, one of the lowest ranked teams in the world at the Teslim Balogun stadium last month, a new low for the three-time Africa Cup of Nations…