Osimhen, Napoli Teammates To Unveil New Maradona Kit Against Inter

Victor Osimhen and his Napoli colleagues will debut the white edition of their Diego Armando Maradona kit in this evening’s match against Inter Milan at San Siro.

Napoli have this season started self-producing their own kits and it has given them more leeway to create several special edition versions.

These included a Halloween shirt in black with silver spiderweb motif, even though they played Salernitana on October 31 and did not wear that particular jersey.

It is a year next week since the death of Napoli icon Maradona, so there are also two kits remembering the 1986 World Cup winner.

They already debuted the dark blue version in the 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona, featuring Maradona’s face on a stylised pattern across the torso.

The white ‘away’ Maradona kit will be unveiled this evening against third-place Inter.

