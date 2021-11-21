Osimhen Rushed To Hospital With Face Injury As Inter Inflict First League Defeat On Napoli

Victor Osimhen had to be rushed to the San Raffaele Hospital for tests, after he was diagnosed with head trauma as Napoli suffered a first league loss going down 3-2 at Inter Milan on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen appeared to fracture his cheekbone during a clash of heads with Inter defender Milan Skriniar.

He was visibly dazed and his face was badly swollen as he staggered off the pitch at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

It was an accidental clash of heads as they both went for the ball, but Osimhen was caught on the cheekbone by the back of Skriniar’s head and came off much worse.

He looked visibly dazed, his eye and cheek were very swollen within minutes of the clash, all suggesting a possible fracture.

He is also not new to head injuries, as last term he was knocked unconscious when landing awkwardly, hitting the back of his head on the turf.

Because of that, and a loss of memory, Osimhen was out for several weeks due to concussion protocols.

Inter blew the…