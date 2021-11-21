Premier League: Liverpool Demolish Arsenal At Anfield

Liverpool thrashed Arsenal 4-0 in a thrilling Premier League encounter at the Anfield on Saturday night.

The Reds took the lead through Sadio Mane late in the first half before running riot after the break.



Diogo Jota brilliantly punished a costly defensive error within five minutes of the restart.

Mohamed Salah finished a counter from close range and then substitute Takumi Minamino added a fourth with his first touch.

The victory sees Liverpool return to winning ways, lifts them into second place in the table and ends Arsenal’s eight-game Premier League unbeaten run, with the Gunners remaining fifth, three points outside the top four.

