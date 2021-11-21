Serie A: Okereke On Target For Venezia; Obi, Nwankwo In Action For Salernitana

Nigeria forward David Okereke scored the winning goal as Venezia recorded a 1-0 away win against Bologna in their Serie A clash on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Okereke put Venezia ahead a minute after the hour mark after he was set up Gianluca Busio.

The 24-year-old has now scored four goals in 12 league appearances for Venezia this season.

He was replaced by Dor Peretz 10 minutes from time.

Tyronne Ebuehi was not named in the matchday squad for Venezia.

At the Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Joel Obi and Simy Nwankwo were in action in Salernitana’s 2-0 home defeat to Sampdoria.

Obi took the place of Grigoris Kastanos after the break, while Nwankwo replaced Frank Ribery in the 67th minute.

