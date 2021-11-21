Today’s Away Team Treble | 22.11.2021

Eerste Divisie
vs
Jong AZ
FC Emmen
– Jong AZ are Winless in their last 6 league matches this season
– FC Emmen are Unbeaten in their last 5 away league matches this season
– FC Emmen are Unbeaten in their last 5 league matches this season
– FC Emmen have won 60% of all league matches this season
FC Emmen – To Win
1.75
Eerste Divisie
vs
Jong Utrecht
FC Volendam
– Jong Utrecht have lost 3 of last 5 league matches
– FC Volendam are Unbeaten in their last 13 league matches this season
– FC Volendam are Unbeaten in their last 7 away league matches this season
– FC Volendam have won 60% of all league matches this season
FC Volendam – To Win
1.69
Ekstraklasa
vs
Cracovia Kraków
Raków Częstochowa
– Cracovia Kraków average 1.2 PPG in all matches this season
– Raków Częstochowa are Unbeaten in their last 10 league matches this season
– Raków Częstochowa are Unbeaten in their last 5 away league matches this season
–…
Source: Complete Sports