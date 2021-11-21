Today’s Away Team Treble | 22.11.2021

Eerste Divisie

vs

Jong AZ

FC Emmen

– Jong AZ are Winless in their last 6 league matches this season

– FC Emmen are Unbeaten in their last 5 away league matches this season

– FC Emmen are Unbeaten in their last 5 league matches this season

– FC Emmen have won 60% of all league matches this season

Eerste Divisie

vs

Jong Utrecht

FC Volendam

– Jong Utrecht have lost 3 of last 5 league matches

– FC Volendam are Unbeaten in their last 13 league matches this season

– FC Volendam are Unbeaten in their last 7 away league matches this season

– FC Volendam have won 60% of all league matches this season

Ekstraklasa

vs

Cracovia Kraków

Raków Częstochowa

– Cracovia Kraków average 1.2 PPG in all matches this season

– Raków Częstochowa are Unbeaten in their last 10 league matches this season

– Raków Częstochowa are Unbeaten in their last 5 away league matches this season

–…



