Today’s Home Team Treble | 22.11.2021

Super Lig
vs
Trabzonspor
Gazişehir Gaziantep
– Trabzonspor are Unbeaten in their last 11 league matches this season
– Trabzonspor are Unbeaten in their last 5 home league matches this season
– Trabzonspor have won 73% of all league matches this season
– Gazişehir Gaziantep are Winless in their last 6 away league matches this season
– Gazişehir Gaziantep have lost 83% of all home league matches this season
Trabzonspor – To Win
1.60
La Liga
vs
Rayo Vallecano
Mallorca
– Rayo Vallecano are Unbeaten in their last 6 home league matches this season
– Rayo Vallecano have won 83% of all home league matches this season
– Mallorca are Winless in their last 5 away league matches this season
– Mallorca are Winless in their last 5 league matches this season
Rayo Vallecano – To Win
1.93
Eerste Divisie
vs
Jong Ajax
Roda JC Kerkrade
– Jong Ajax are Unbeaten in their last 5 home league matches this season
– Jong Ajax are Unbeaten in…
Source: Complete Sports