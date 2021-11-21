Today’s Home Team Treble | 22.11.2021

Trabzonspor, Rayo Vallecano, and Jong Ajax all to win

Super Lig vs Trabzonspor Gazişehir Gaziantep

– Trabzonspor are Unbeaten in their last 11 league matches this season

– Trabzonspor are Unbeaten in their last 5 home league matches this season

– Trabzonspor have won 73% of all league matches this season

– Gazişehir Gaziantep are Winless in their last 6 away league matches this season

– Gazişehir Gaziantep have lost 83% of all home league matches this season

Trabzonspor – To Win

1.60