Tuchel Optimistic Rudiger Will Sign New Contract

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel retains hope of Toni Rudiger signing a new contract after his goal in victory at Leicester City.

The German defender – who netted Chelsea’s opening goal in a 3-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday – has just over six months left on his current deal with the club.

If an extension isn’t agreed, the 28-year-old will be allowed to talk to other clubs in January amid rumours of interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Speaking to reporters after his side’s victory at the King Power Stadium, Tuchel revealed that everyone at Chelsea wants Rudiger to stay, particularly in light of his recent impressive form.

“Everyone wants him to stay and that’s pretty clear. But, as I said sometimes there is a delay in everything,” Tuchel said.

“He has been outstanding. I hope it stays like this and defensive performances. They deserve praise, for doing the invisible work.”

