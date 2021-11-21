United Sack Solskjaer As Carrick Takes Charge

Manchester United have announced the sacking of their manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer after three years in charge.

United announced Solskjaer’s sack in a statement released on their official website on Sunday.

The 48-year-old’s departure follows a run of disappointing results for the club, the latest being a shock 4-1 defeat at newly promoted Watford on Saturday.

It was United’s fifth defeat in 12 games this season and leaves them in 6th place, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Also Read: Dennis Named Man Of The Match In Watford’s Win Vs Man United

The Norwegian did not win any trophy during his three years as manager at Old Trafford, losing four of five semi-finals and the single final (Europa against Villarreal) his team made it to in that period.

The statement read:”Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager.

“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision….