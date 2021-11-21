Watford Were Desperate To Beat Manchester United

Emmanuel Dennis was full of praise for his Watford teammates after their dominant win against Manchester United at Vicarge Road on Saturday.

Dennis scored once and also provided two assists as the Hornets outclassed United at home.

The Nigeria international has now scored four goals and recorded five assists in 11 league appearances this season.

The versatile forward played in the centre of attack with Josh King on the left flank, a change from the games so far this season.

“I can play anywhere in the front three, it’s okay to me and I did the job,” a jubilant Dennis.told the club’s official website.

“I’m very happy, we deserved to win. Winning was the only thing in our heads, we kept going and got a very important three points.



“We kept going, I missed the chance before the penalty, I could have scored but we kept going and I got a goal!”

Two late goals calmed the nerves of…