Akpoguma Makes Bundesliga Team Of The Week 

Super Eagles defender Kevin Akpoguma has been named in the Bundesliga Team of the Week for matchday 12 fixtures, Completesports.com reports.

The Team of the Week was compiled and published on the Twitter handle of football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

Akpoguma’s inclusion was as a result of his impressive performance for Hoffenheim, in their 2-0 home win against visiting RB Leipzig on Saturday.

He helped his side bounce back to winning ways after they suffered defeat in their previous fixture.

The win saw them move up to 10th position on 17 points in the league standing.

He was one of four Hoffenheim players named in the best eleven list which is in a 4-4-2 formation, with the 26-year-old at right back.

It was his 10th league appearance at the weekend with one goal to his name.

By James Agberebi

