Best FIFA Football Men’s Award 2021 Unveiled 

World football governing body FIFA has revealed the candidates shortlisted for The Best FIFA Football Men’s Awards 2021, Completesports.com reports.

The 11-man shortlist was announced on FIFA’s official website on Monday.

The list include Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, current holder Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Kevin de Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and N’Golo Kante.

Others are Erling Haaland, Jorginho, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

In the men’s coach category, Pep Guardiola, Diego Simeone, Antonio Conte, Hansi Flick, Roberto Mancini, Thomas Tuchel and Lionel Sebastián Scaloni (Argentina head coach) are shortlisted for the award.

While the men’s goalkeeper nominees are Edouard Mendy, Manuel Neuer, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Kasper Schmeichel and Alisson Becker.

Also, other categories for the award are The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, and The Best FIFA…