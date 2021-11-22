I Hope It’s Just A Bruise

By
Headliners
-
16


Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti has reacted to the injury sustained by Victor Osimhen, in Sunday’s Serie A tie at Inter Milan.

Osimhen appeared to fracture his cheekbone during a clash of heads with Inter defender Milan Skriniar.

1xBit

The Nigerian international was visibly dazed and his face was badly swollen as he staggered off the pitch at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza 

It was an accidental clash of heads as they both went for the ball, but Osimhen was caught on the cheekbone by the back of Skriniar’s head and came off much worse.

N1Bet

Also Read: NFF Gets Monday Deadline To Submit Technical Report Of Super Eagles’ World Cup Qualifiers

He looked visibly dazed, his eye and cheek were very swollen within minutes of the clash, all suggesting a possible fracture.

Commenting on the injury Spalletti told DAZN:”He has this swollen eye and couldn’t see very well, so he needs tests. The swelling went up around his eye and I hope it is just a bruise. I hope.”

Napoli suffered their…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR