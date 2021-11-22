I Hope It’s Just A Bruise

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti has reacted to the injury sustained by Victor Osimhen, in Sunday’s Serie A tie at Inter Milan.

Osimhen appeared to fracture his cheekbone during a clash of heads with Inter defender Milan Skriniar.

The Nigerian international was visibly dazed and his face was badly swollen as he staggered off the pitch at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

It was an accidental clash of heads as they both went for the ball, but Osimhen was caught on the cheekbone by the back of Skriniar’s head and came off much worse.

Also Read: NFF Gets Monday Deadline To Submit Technical Report Of Super Eagles’ World Cup Qualifiers

He looked visibly dazed, his eye and cheek were very swollen within minutes of the clash, all suggesting a possible fracture.

Commenting on the injury Spalletti told DAZN:”He has this swollen eye and couldn’t see very well, so he needs tests. The swelling went up around his eye and I hope it is just a bruise. I hope.”

Napoli suffered their…