Man United Contact Rodgers, Prepared To Pay £8m Compensation Fee

Manchester United have reportedly contacted Leicester City gaffer Brendan Rodgers over their vacant managerial position.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday morning following Man United’s heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford.

The result came on the back of humiliating defeats by rivals Manchester City and Liverpool and proved to be the final straw for the Norwegian, who has been in charge since 2018.

Man United confirmed on Sunday that Michael Carrick will take temporary charge of the club while they search for an interim boss to assume control for the remainder of the season.

As reported by Mirror Sport, United are then hoping that Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino can be convinced to leave France for the Red Devils.

According to The Sun, United have also made contact with Rodgers as they look to keep their options open.

They are said to be prepared to pay his £8million compensation…