Minister Hopeful For Super Eagles’ Success At AFCON 2021

Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare is hopeful the Super Eagles can do well in Cameroon and possibly win their fourth (4th) Africa Cup of Nations title next year.

Nigeria finished in third (3rd) place at the last edition of the tournament in Egypt two years ago and the Minister believes they can go two notches higher when next year’s event gets underway in January 2022.

“I have created the mental picture of this golden(AFCON) trophy in my head and I will use it as a prayer point every morning,” Dare told journalists and officials of TotalEnergies, AFCON sponsors, at the press conference to herald the three day trophy tour of Lagos, Nigeria on Monday.

The Minister said Nigeria is the country with the most podium finishes in the history of the competition, winning a medal fifteen(15) times out of eighteen(18) appearances.

The Super Eagles have won the tournament thrice, finished as runners…