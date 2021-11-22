Odey Excited To Join Danish Club Randers On Permanent Deal

Nigeria forward Stephen Odey is delighted to ink up with Danish outfit Randers FC on a permanent deal, Completesports.com reports.

Odey joined the modest club on loan from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk last summer.

The move has now been made permanent following his impressive displays for the club.

He was voted best player in the Danish Superliga in October.

“I’m really happy. Because now I do not have to answer journalists who ask if I stay or leave. Now everyone can see that I am a Randers FC player,” the forward told club’s official website.

The former MFM is expected to start for Randers when they take on Romanian club CFR Cluj in a Europa Conference League game on Thursday at the Cepheus Park.

